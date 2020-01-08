Severe weather headed to East Mississippi

A severe weather warning has been issued for Meridian for Friday night into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service's Jackson office.
On Friday night, thunderstorms are expected with a 100 percent chance for precipitation, with gusts ranging from 10 to 25 mph, according to the NWS.
Saturday is predicted to bring more thunderstorms and a 100 percent chance for rain.
The rain is predicted to fall off, with the chances dropping to 20 percent before midnight.
The severe warning is part of a larger system of severe storms affecting the deep south.
An estimated 9 million people stand to be at risk, with even higher winds of up to 70 mph expected for parts of Alabama, according to the Associated Press.
High winds, hail and tornadoes are expected to affect several states, but the forecast is subject to change, according to the National Weather Service.
“All modes of severe weather appear to be in play with this system, including the threat of tornadoes in addition to large hail and damaging winds," forecasters at the weather service's Shreveport, Louisiana, office said in a briefing on the incoming storm system.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.