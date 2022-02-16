Severe weather headed to area

Lauderdale County residents may want to pack an umbrella and bring in the trash can as rain and wind moves into the area Thursday.
Daniel Land, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Jackson, said the Meridian area can expect to see a half-inch to an inch of rain, with higher amounts in areas with thunderstorms.
Warmer conditions and moisture in the atmosphere will also create conditions for potential severe weather, Land said. In addition to rain, Thursday’s storms could bring damaging wind gusts, tornadoes and possibly hail.
“The odds of severe weather have been moving up slightly,” he said.
The storm system will be moving into the area throughout the day Thursday, Land said. For Meridian, the main threat for severe weather will be from noon to 6 p.m.
Land said the storms should move out of the area shortly after sunset.
