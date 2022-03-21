Severe weather expected Tuesday

Meridian residents will need to keep an eye on the forecast as the threat for severe weather grows heading into Tuesday afternoon.
Joanne Culin, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Jackson, said the weather event could bring wind, hail and tornadoes to the region.
“A line of storms will be coming through the area, but ahead of that, a discrete line of storms could bring severe weather,” she said.
Culin said Meridian could see damaging winds up to 70 mph, golf ball size hail and the potential for strong tornadoes.
The line of storms itself, she said, is expected to dump 2-4 inches of rain on the area with higher amounts possible in some areas. Flash flooding is possible, she said.
Outside of the storms, Culin said Meridian will also experience high winds on Tuesday. Sustained winds of 30 mph are forecast with gusts of 45-50 mph possible.
The main threat for severe weather in the Meridian are will be noon-8p.m., Culin said, but residents are encouraged to stay alert throughout the day.
Residents should have a good source of weather information, such as a cellphone app or a weather radio, she said, and have a plan on where to take shelter if alerts go out.
