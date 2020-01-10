Severe storms, possible tornadoes in East Mississippi Saturday

Eastern parts of Mississippi are under an enhanced risk for severe weather Saturday, including damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, large hail and tornadoes, some of which could be strong.
Meteorologist Nicholas Fenner with the National Weather Service in Jackson said a well-developed system could reach the area by 8 a.m. Saturday and storm conditions could last through noon.
Rainfall estimates of 1 to 3 inches, heavy downpours and localized flooding are possible.
There is a chance for gusty winds before the line of storms arrives and a tornado watch may be issued overnight, Fenner said.
He recommended families living in mobile homes have a plan to seek alternate shelter.
Everyone should have multiple ways to receive warnings, Fenner said.
The Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency's Emergency Operations Center had been partially activated by Friday evening, according to director Odie Barrett.
"We'll continue to monitor this weather throughout the entirety of the storm," Barrett said. "We are in constant contact with each of our volunteer fire departments and we'll be able to respond anywhere in the county."
Meridian city officials said they were monitoring conditions and preparing all departments for responding to emergency situations.
All Lauderdale County School District activities scheduled for Friday night were canceled and the Meridian Community College Honor Band concert was moved to 6 p.m. Saturday, due to weather concerns.
Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience will be closed Saturday.
NAS Meridian Morale, Welfare and Recreation facilities will have a delayed start time of 1 p.m. Saturday.
