Severe storms possible through Sunday

Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially during the morning. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 69F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low around 40F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.