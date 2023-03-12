Severe storms possible through Sunday

A threat of severe weather exists Sunday across much of the east Mississippi area as rain and storms move through the state.
The National Weather Service in Jackson said the storms could bring wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to golf ball size. Possible tornadoes cannot be ruled out.
Residents are encouraged to keep an eye on the forecast and make sure they have a way to recieve emergency updates.
Lauderdale County residents can receive alerts through the Lauderdale County Emergency Management agencey by texting their zip code to 888777 or at lemaonline.com
Meridian residents can also receive alerts through the city's CodeRED system by texting "MERIDIANMS" to 99411 or by following the link on the city's website, meridianms.org.
