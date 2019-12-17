At least two people were sent to the hospital with injuries related to the the severe storm that passed through East Mississippi Monday evening.
Clarke County Sheriff Department Chief Deputy Barry White said two people from the southwestern part of Clarke were taken to a hospital in Meridian during the storm Monday night.
There was severe damage throughout the county, including downed trees and damaged homes, White said. The path of a suspected tornado came from the southwast portion of the county before passing through Beaver Creek, Highway 45, east of Quitman and Highway 18 and eventually to the Alabama state line, White said.
The number of homes damaged was unknown Tuesday morning, White said.
The sheriff's department assisted people out of their homes Monday night, he said.
The Clarke County Sheriff's Department is working with Clarke County Emergency Management, EMEPA and the road department to assess the damage.
There are no road closures, White said.
In Lauderdale County, there were no reports of damage, according to Odie Barrett, interim director of the Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency. Barrett said they did receive reports of hail falling. Barrett said there are also no reports of flooding.
As of 9 a.m., 4,303 Mississippi Power customers were without power. According to the East Mississippi Electric Power Association, 24 customers in Lauderdale County and 77 customers in Clarke County were without power at 9 a.m.
