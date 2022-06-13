Services announced for Officer Kennis Croom

Funeral services for Meridian police officer Kennis Croom were announced Monday as the community gathered to pay tribute his life and legacy.

Croom, a native of Tuscaloosa, was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance in Meridian last Thursday.

A memorial service for Officer Croom is planned for 1 p.m. Thursday at the Meridian High School Gymnasium.

The service will be followed Friday by a viewing from noon to 4 p.m. at Northport Funeral & Cremation Services in Northport, Alabama. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, of which Croom was a member, will hold an Omega Ceremony following the viewing at 6 p.m at the funeral home.

On Saturday, a celebration of life will be held at Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The body will lie in state from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the service will begin at 1 p.m.

Internment will be in Memorial Hill Gardens, 2200 Skyland Blvd East, in Tuscaloosa.

Flags in Marion and in front of the Lauderdale County Courthouse were flown at half staff Monday to recognize the deaths of Officer Croom and Brittany Jones, who also died in the shooting.

In a statement over the weekend, Croom’s family announced he was a registered organ donor and his tissues would be donated to those in need. Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency praised Croom for his final act of service to others. One tissue donor, the agency said, can improve the lives of over 75 other people.

“Officer Croom’s commitment to protecting and serving his community carries on through his gift of tissue donation,” said Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency CEO Kevin Stump. “His final gift through this devastating tragedy provides hope for those needing life improving and sometimes lifesaving tissue grafts.”

Croom’s father, Kelvin Croom, said his son was dedicated to helping other people. Organ donation, he said, was part of that mission.

“My son did his best to make this world a better place,” he said. “I’m thankful my son could help others through donation, as he always said that his is something that he wanted to do for others.”

In lieu of flowers, the Croom family asks donations be made in honor of Officer Croom to The Croom Foundation, www.thecroomfoundation.com. An account for donations has also been set up locally at Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union, 809 26th Ave., under the name Officer Kennis Croom.