September Lauderdale County shooting suspect captured in Kentucky

A suspect from a September shooting in Lauderdale County was arrested over the weekend in Kentucky.
Joelrod Larrell Hughes, 30, of Meridian, was arrested in Kentucky and was returned to Lauderdale County on Saturday, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said. Hughes was involved in a shooting that took place at 8 p.m. on Sept. 26 at a convenience store in the Lost Gap community, Calhoun said.
Hughes shot twice into a vehicle and left the scene before authorities arrived, Calhoun said. Investigators believe there was an argument between Hughes and the victim before the shooting happened, Calhoun said.
There has been a warrant out for Hughes' arrest since Sept. 26, Calhoun said.
Hughes has been charged with aggravated assault, manifest extreme indifference to life and felon in possession of a firearm, Calhoun said. Hughes has a total bond of $250,000. His case will be heard when a grand jury convenes.
Tessa Mae Emmons, 43, of Meridian, also was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact in connection to the shooting, Calhoun said. Emmons is also charged with a misdemeanor of simple assault causing bodily injury.
Investigators said Emmons could have been in the area of the shooting and have aided Hughes in his escape.
Emmons posted bail and her case will be heard during the next grand jury.
