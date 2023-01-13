U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker made a special visit to Key Field Air National Guard Base Thursday morning to tour the Mississippi National Guard’s 186th air refueling wing.
This is Senator Wicker’s second stop on his statewide tour of military installations as he will be taking over as the lead Republican for the Committee on Armed Services.
“Visiting Key Field has been a delight, and it was important that I make this trip,” Wicker said. “The objective for this state tour is to speak with various military leaders to discover their issues and find the best solutions to correct them.”
There are a number of opportunities in Mississippi, Wicker said. He believes the base’s fueling facility is a plus for the National Guard as it competes for a new tanker.
“The most important goal is always to find ways to enhance our national security, and that starts right here in the air refueling wing,” Wicker added.
The Mississippi National Guard's hope is to add the U.S. Air Force's most advanced aerial refueling aircraft, the KC-46 Pegasus to its mission, as the Air Force continues to modernize its tanker inventory.
"We strive to be the best air mobility unit and the standard by which others are measured and would welcome the opportunity to serve as home to the KC-46 mission," said 186th ARW Commander, Col. Cynthia Smith. "We're postured to receive the new aircraft, which would allow Key Field to continue the air refueling mission for future generations."
Key Field, the birthplace and home of aerial refueling, is home to one of the few hangars in the Air National Guard that can hold two KC-135s or house the KC-46 with only minor modifications — a substantial cost saving to the U.S. Air Force.
The 186th Air Refueling Wing holds significant location advantages, cost, history, and expertise for consideration as home to the KC-46 mission, representatives said.
Key Field's is touted because its location is situated outside of highly trafficked airspace yet geographically central to an area of high receiver aircraft demand.
"In the past decade and a half, the 186th Air Refueling Wing has embraced numerous mission conversions, adapting to support the national security strategy,” Smith said. “Our selection evidenced the Air National Guard's confidence in the expertise of our members as the formal schoolhouse for training aircrew in three different aircraft platforms."
Smith said that getting a visit from Wicker amplifies his confidence and trust in the Mississippi Air National Guard’s mission proficiency and technical expertise in serving as a key component for the Air Force’s advancement.
