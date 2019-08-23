Sen. Hyde-Smith attends dedication of diesel technology facility at ECCC

Submitted photo

U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (second from left) of Mississippi was among those helping East Central Community College and its partners celebrate the college’s new Diesel Equipment Technology program and new facility during ceremonies held Friday at the former U.S. Motors Plant site in Philadelphia.

Also participating were (from left) Dr. Billy Stewart, ECCC president; Scott Boatner, pastor of West Philadelphia Baptist Church, who gave the invocation; John Rounsaville, state director for USDA Rural Development in Mississippi; and David Vowell, president of the Community Development Partnership. The project was a joint effort between ECCC, the city of Philadelphia, Neshoba County, Community Development Partnership, and USDA Rural Development.

For more information on the Diesel Equipment Technology program, which runs from August to July each year, contact Wayne Eason, director of Career & Technical Education, at 601-635-6210 or email weason@eccc.edu.