Selman crowned ECCC Homecoming Queen

EC Photo 

Sophomore Kiersten Selman (second from left) of Madison (formerly of Decatur) was crowned Homecoming Queen at East Central Community College during ceremonies held  Oct. 14, at Bailey Stadium. Selman received her crown from President Brent Gregory (left) during halftime of the Warriors’ game vs. Copiah-Lincoln Community College. Serving as Miss Selman’s escort was Austin Lee (third from left) of Madison. At right is 2020 queen Courtney Gill of Carthage who presented the new queen with a bouquet of roses. 

EC Photo 

