Sela Ward project on track for Spring 2023 finish

A $4 million revitalization project along Sela Ward Parkway is on track to wrap up next spring.
Project manager Gabe Faggard told the city council last week that work was steadily moving forward on the project.
“My guess right now is probably sometime in the spring of ’23,” he said of an estimated date the project would be complete. “Not quite a year, but probably March of next year.”
As with other projects throughout the nation, the Sela Ward Parkway revitalization is plagued with long lead times on materials needed to complete the project, Faggard said. Specifically, he said, the contractor is still waiting for lighting and traffic signal materials to be delivered.
“A lot of that stuff was ordered back in January and still has not arrived,” he said.
The city council approved an additional $36,321 for Webster Electric Company to cover the increased cost of installing a traffic signal at the corner of A Street and 22nd Avenue.
Faggard told the board workers were finishing drilling foundations for traffic signals at other cross streets and would soon move on to the A Street lights.
“Webster is drilling the signal pole foundations,” he said. “They completed B Street today. They’ve got one more to do down at E Street and then they’re moving to A Street to do those signal pole foundations.”
