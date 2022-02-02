Sela Ward Parkway upgrades ahead of schedule

photos by Bill Graham /The Meridian Star 

Work continues this week on the $4 million revitalization of Sela Ward Parkway in Meridian. The project, which includes paving the road, new lighting and  sidewalks, is expected to be complete in about a year.  

Work on the $4 million Sela Ward Parkway revitalization project in Meridian is well underway with work ahead of schedule.

The project, which is being funded by city and state funds, includes multiple improvements to the thoroughfare into downtown, including paving the road, new lighting and new sidewalks.

Sela Ward Parkway upgrades ahead of schedule

The $4 million revitalization of Sela Ward Parkway is being funded by both city and state funds. 

Project Engineer Gabe Faggard on Tuesday told the city council that work crews are continuing to make progress and are working with local businesses to keep access to their stores open while the concrete sidewalks are poured.

Faggard said two to three concrete crews have been working per day to complete work while leaving businesses with at least one unobstructed entrance.

Rain and cooler temperatures could slow work temporarily, he said, but the project is currently ahead of schedule and within its budget.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video