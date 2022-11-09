The road closure along Sela Ward Parkway (22nd Avenue) between the intersections of A and C streets will remain in place, according to Project Engineer Gabe Faggard.
The area was scheduled to reopen Wednesday, Nov. 9. However, according to Faggard, the contractor performing replacement of a sewer line has encountered numerous obstructions beneath the intersection of B Street and Sela Ward Parkway. And, an additional subcontractor will need to be mobilized to bore the remaining sections of pipe, he said.
Faggard estimates the intersections will be closed an additional two weeks. Motorists are advised to use 18th and 26th avenues for access to/from downtown. Detour signage is in place during the closure.
Elsewhere on the project, the railroad overpass along Sela Ward Parkway between the intersections of A and Front streets is expected to reopen Wednesday upon completion of the lighting replacement along the bridge and the curb and sidewalk work at the intersections, Faggard said.
