Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 26, Sela Ward Parkway will be closed from C Street to Front Street.
According to Project Engineer Gabe Faggard, the closure is necessary for the subcontractor performing the sewer replacement along B Street to replace a collapsed sewer line running underneath the roadway. While this work takes place, other contractors intend to perform work on the railroad overpass and the intersections of A Street and Front Street.
This work is expected to take up to one week to complete, Faggard said.
Motorists are advised to use 18th and 26th Avenues for access to/from downtown. Detour signage will be in place during the closure.
