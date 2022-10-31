Due to unforeseen circumstances, Sela Ward Parkway (22nd Avenue) will remain closed for an estimated additional week.
According to Project Engineer Gabe Faggard, the extension is a result of the replacement of a sewer line at the B Street intersection and other weather-related delays. The roadway was originally scheduled to reopen Wednesday, Nov. 2. It is now tentatively scheduled to reopen Wednesday, Nov. 9, Faggard said.
Crews are expected to reopen the railroad overpass between A Street and Front Street on Friday, Nov. 4, following completion of the intersection improvements being completed at the Front Street intersection.
“We anticipate providing an update this Thursday should any additional changes to the schedule be required,” Faggard said.
Motorists are advised to use 18th and 26th Avenues for access to/from downtown. Detour signage will be in place during the closure.
