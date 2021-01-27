Security cameras installed around Meridian

New security cameras were installed around Meridian in 2020, according to Meridian Police Department.
The cameras were installed from about May to mid-September, according to the department. The cameras are operational, but workers are currently hardwiring cameras so that they will work if they lose WiFi.
Before these new installations, the city already had security cameras in downtown Meridian and in parks, but it decided to expand the cameras to more areas of the city, said Meridian Police Chief Chris Read.
The city now has a total of about 64 security cameras.
Cameras are in the city’s major parks, such as Velma Young Park and Bonita Lakes Park, and in other locations, according to Lt. William Brunelle, operations commander for Meridian Police Department.
The cameras are on power poles and are owned by Southern Company, an energy company. The city has an agreement with the company that allows the city to use and access the cameras.
Brunelle said some of the cameras can be tilted and can zoom in. The police department is able to make these adjustments from several computers in the police station.
He said the city is using funds from drug seizures to pay for the cameras, which means that it is not using taxpayer money to fund the cameras.
He said the cameras are a “great investigative tool” that allows the department to identify vehicles, suspects and more.
Read, the police chief, said the cameras have been effective.
“It’s just like a home security system that people invest in,” he said. “It’s a huge logistical deterrent that helps deter and possibly prevent crime.”
