Anne Snabes / The Meridian Star

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson talks to poll workers Lois Adger (left) and Sandra Scott (center) at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Meridian on Tuesday. Canton, Oxford and Tupelo were among the stops on Watson's tour of the state on election day.

"We’ve tried to make a concerted effort to get around to as many cities in Mississippi today as we can,” Watson said. “We’ve got poll observers from our office who are going around to make sure that Mississippi’s election laws are followed.”