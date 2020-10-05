Secondary students in Meridian to return to classes four days a week on Oct. 15

The Meridian Public School District Board of Trustees on Monday agreed to move into phase three of the district's reopening plan.
Starting the week of Oct.15., all students including secondary students will attend courses on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Wednesday will remain a virtual learning day.
Start and dismissal times will remain the same.
Schools were closed in March as the COVID-19 pandemic spread; the district decided to start the school year virtually on Aug. 10, which was phase 1 of the plan.
Phase 2, which involved elementary students coming to school four days a week and secondary students coming two days, began on Sept. 8.
"I'd be honest and say that we have some students that are struggling with the virtual option," said Amy Carter, superintendent of the district.
Students with a medical condition with a physician's note or extenuating circumstances that must be approved by the district will be able to use virtual learning. Students who have done well in that format will have an option to continue.
