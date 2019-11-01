Second suspect charged in connection with August murder in Meridian

A woman arrested in connection with an August murder in Meridian had her initial court appearance Friday afternoon.
Shaterrica K. Hayes, 19, was charged with accessory before the fact in connection to the Aug. 28 murder of Arnold Brown, Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose said.
Haynes, who was Brown’s stepdaughter, had knowledge that Brown was going to get shot, Dubose said.
Brown, 52, was shot and killed around 9:30 p.m. on the 5200 block of Ash Ave. He was found lying in the carport at his house when police arrived. Brown’s stepson, Onorious Campbell, 18, of Meridian, was charged the murder in September. That case was sent to a grand jury.
In July 2018, Brown and Campbell had an incident that involved Brown getting shot, police said. That incident stemmed from Campbell believing Brown was abusing his mother, according to police.
Municipal Court Judge Robbie Jones said Hayes warned people to stay away from Brown's house the night of the shooting in August, meaning she knew Campbell planned to shoot Brown.
Hayes, who is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility, has no bond. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for noon on Monday.
