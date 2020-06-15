Second rally against racial injustice planned for Tuesday in Meridian

Organizers in Meridian are planning another peaceful rally to protest racial injustice.
The "Breathe Through Me" rally will take place at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Meridian City Hall to open a discussion on racial issues and to call for the removal of the Confederate monument in front of the Lauderdale County Courthouse, said organizer NSpire Walker.
After the protest, Walker will present a plan of action before the city council at 5 p.m.
The first rally was held on June 6 and followed other protests around the world after a Minneaoplis police officer was charged with murder in the May 25 death of George Floyd.
Protesters will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines, wear face masks, and bring signs, Walker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.