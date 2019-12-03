A second former Lauderdale County employee has been accused of stealing fuel meant for county use, the sheriff's department said Tuesday.
Charles Edward Houston of Meridian turned himself in to authorities Tuesday morning and was charged with one count of embezzlement, Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Houston, a 53-year-old former road department foreman, is accused of using several different county fuel cards to buy more than $22,000 in fuel for his own profit, Calhoun said.
Houston's bond was set at $10,000.
“Charles Houston’s arrest came out of our ongoing investigation where we determined that he was one of several individuals involved. The investigation continues. We anticipate additional arrests in the future,” Calhoun said.
Last month, former county road worker Jerry Glenn Morgan of Toomsuba was arrested and charged with embezzlement.
Calhoun estimated that Morgan stole approximately $237,000 in diesel over a two-year period.
Rush Mayatt, the county road manager, announced plans Monday to make changes to the fuel card system, including the issuance of new personal identification numbers, training and restrictions on how much fuel an employee may purchase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.