A search warrant served by multiple law enforcement agencies Wednesday put a Meridian man behind bars on multiple drug charges.
Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said officers from Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, East Mississippi Drug Task Force and Lauderdale County Swat Team served a search warrant about 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of 21st Street, where they arrested Labarry Jarode Burge, 30, on multiple drug related charges.
“He was taken into custody without incident,” Calhoun said.
Burge is charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of MDMA, Calhoun said. All of the charges carry enhanced penalties due to them being within 1,500 feet of a school or church.
Burge’s bond was set at $350,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.