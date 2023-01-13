Emergency officials are asking the public for help locating a missing Meridian woman as the search enters its second day.
Myra Darcina Lewis, 65, was last seen about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of 35th Avenue.
As first responders and volunteers headed out to resume the search Friday morning, Public Safety Director Doug Stephens asked searchers to first come to the Velma Young Center for instructions.
City of Meridian officials asked all residents with security cameras on their property to check their footage from 4 p.m. Wednesday to the present for any information on Lewis’ whereabouts. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and white striped long-sleeve shirt and a gray hat.
Lewis is a former employee at Rush Hospital and grew up near Magnolia School, and Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency advised she could be in those areas or walking between them.
LEMA said Lewis suffers from Dementia and may not respond to her name.
Anyone who sees Lewis is asked to call 911.
