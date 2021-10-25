Both the Lauderdale County and the Meridian Public School Districts are making progress on their long-term goals.
Lauderdale County schools started working on its strategic plan with a series of meetings with stakeholders in 2019.
The plan looks at improving opportunities and engagement for students, collaboration and equity, recruiting and retaining quality employees and create positive relationships across the district.
As of August, the district had completed 90 percent of the plan, Superintendent John-Mark Cain said.
“I think that we hit 90 percent so fast because of some of the federal funds that have been made available,” he said. “The one-time federal funds have helped to expedite those plans.”
Cain noted the district is making progress in the area of technology by hiring an instructional technologist and offering students better access to digital devices. The district has also expanded its community partnerships, he said.
Meridian Public School District
Over the past five years, The Meridian Public School District has focused on six main goals, said Superintendent Amy Carter. They include achieving a successful or higher rating at all schools, providing quality learning experiences for all students, creating safe, attractive, and healthy learning environments, recruiting and retaining highly qualified teachers and staff, partnering with parents and the community and maintaining a sound financial balance.
The district has improved its retention rate through a variety of programs, incentives and partnerships with colleges and universities, she said. The district has also improved its community engagement by adopting the Leader In Me Program and hiring community engagement specialists.
“We also celebrated accomplishments with school climate and culture at each campus through PBIS and social-emotional support for students. We recognized that broadly we made gains, but we still have significant room for improvement,” Carter said in an email.
“We will continue to address academic and behavioral goals, we will continue to provide improvements to instruction as technology changes and students change. We will continue to provide training for teachers in the most effective strategies and methods,” Carter said.
