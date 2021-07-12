Local school districts will soon start registering students for the 2021-22 school year.
The Meridian Public School District will have registration for all students on July 22 and 23 at Meridian High School Freshman Academy foyer, a media release said. Registration will take place from 9 a.m.-noon and 2 p.m.- 6 p.m. on both days.
Parents and guardians can go to www.mpsdk12.net/register for a complete list of items to bring.
If parents have already completed the registration process online, there is no need to re-register.
The Lauderdale County School District is holding online registration through July 23. Registration is required for new and returning students. The link is tinyurl.com/3pabmmy8
Parents wanting to register their children in person can contact the schools directly.
