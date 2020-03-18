With the number of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi reaching 34 on Wednesday, local school districts are continuing to reassess their schedules.
Public and private schools remain closed through Friday, and colleges and universities are shifting their classes online. The Mississippi High School Activities Association suspended all interscholastic sports and fine-arts activities competition and practice through March 29.
Meridian Public School District schools will remain closed through March 27.
Lauderdale County Schools are closed through Friday, but the district had not announced additional closures as of Wednesday afternoon.
Other schools
Enterprise Schools are closed through March 27.
Union Public Schools are closed through at least March 27.
All Quitman School District schools are closed through March 27.
Russell Christian Academy is closed through March 27.
At Lamar School, classes and activities are cancelled until further notice, and the school will implement a distance learning plan.
Colleges
East Central Community College extended its spring break through March 27 for students taking classes on campus. Students who take online classes through MSVCC will continue with their regular schedule next week. The school plans to continue the spring 2020 semester, but a change will be based on changes at local, state or federal levels.
Residents halls will also remain closed until further notice and students are not asked to return to the halls. If a decision is made to keep the halls closed, students will be informed.
All extracurricular activities and college-sponsored events and gatherings scheduled on- or off-campus as well as community-related events scheduled on-campus are canceled until further notice.
The list includes fine arts, athletic contests, student activities, etc. and rental agreements will be canceled.
There has not been a final decision for commencement exercises scheduled for May 1.
