Schools around East Mississippi start to reopen under COVID-19 guidelines

Six months after schools were closed as the COVID-19 pandemic spread through East Mississippi, students are beginning to return to campus under new guidelines.
Masks will be required for all students and staff and for all public gatherings and retail environments statewide, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Tuesday.
"We know that with this virus, times change every single day," Reeves said. "The data changes, the situation changes, and we've got to be prepared to change as well."
Both Meridian Public schools and Lauderdale County schools were already requiring students and staff to wear masks when schools reopen.
Lauderdale County students will start school on Monday, Aug. 10 under a staggered schedule. After Labor Day, students will attend classes five days a week, with some days involving hybrid or distance learning.
School staff spent Wednesday sorting gloves, masks, thermometers and bottles of hand sanitizer to be delivered to individual schools.
Following the governor's order, the district ordered additional masks, according to DeShannon Davis, the director of career and technical education and assistant human resources director.
“Since the governor has changed the mandate we have ordered an additional 40,000 disposable masks" she said. “We want to make sure every student has those.”
All students will be required to wear masks on buses, which will be outfitted with hand sanitizer pumps, said Tim Moore, the district's transportation and athletic director.
Christina Woodall, whose four children attend Lauderdale County schools, said students should be required to wear masks in the hallways, but not all day in the classroom.
She said that COVID-19 guidelines should be left up to local districts.
“I think it is up to the school district, because each one has different needs,” she said.
Meridian Public Schools
Meridian students will begin the year on Monday, Aug. 10 using online learning. The earliest students could return to campus for in-person instruction would be Sept. 8, the district said.
Registration was underway Wednesday at the Multi County Community Service Agency, where Samantha Roberts stopped by to register her son.
Roberts said requiring masks at school is one way to keep students safe.
“I think it's a safe way to do it by making masks mandatory,” she said. "That's one way to prevent some of the spread.”
Meridian Public Schools registration continues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Thursday, Aug. 6 and Friday, Aug 7. at the Velma Young Community Center and from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on those days at the Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi at 1717 45th Ave.
Other districts
Students in Newton County began returning Monday on a staggered schedule. The Enterprise School District, which reopened on Tuesday, ordered cloth masks for all students. Disposable masks will be available in each bus, classroom and office, the district said.
Students in both Union and Neshoba County started to return on Wednesday, while Kemper County students are scheduled to return on Thursday, Aug. 6.
Quitman students will return on Aug. 10, and students attending Newton Municipal Schools will start on Aug. 10 with virtual learning, then return on Sept. 8 for face-to-face instruction.
Philadelphia students will return on Aug. 17 and Choctaw Tribal Schools will reopen on Aug. 31.
The academic year for grades 7-12 in "hot spot" counties of Bolivar, Coahoma, Forrest, George, Hinds, Panola, Sunflower and Washington will be delayed until at least Aug. 17, Reeves announced Tuesday.
-Erin Kelly contributed reporting
