For local students, Easter means a break from school, but some are getting a longer holiday than others.
All Meridian Public School District schools and offices will be closed on Friday in observance of Good Friday. Students will return to class on Monday, which now serves as a weather make-up day for students and teachers for the school day that was missed on March 27.
All Lauderdale County School District schools and offices will be closed Good Friday and the following Monday in observance of the Easter break. Students will return to classes Tuesday morning.
At Lamar School, students will have an early dismissal Thursday for the Easter holiday and will be out of school for Good Friday and on Monday. Lamar students will return to class on Tuesday morning.
At Russell Christian Academy, students will dismiss at noon on Thursday after a school-wide Worship Celebration. The school will be closed both Friday and Monday with students returning to class on Tuesday morning.
St. Patrick Catholic School will close at 12:15 p.m. Thursday in observance of Good Friday and Easter and will reopen on Tuesday morning.
Meridian Community College will close beginning Thursday for the Easter break with classes resuming on Wednesday, April 12.
Mississippi State University Meridian Campus will be closed on Friday in observance of Good Friday. Classes will resume on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.