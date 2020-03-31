• The Lauderdale County School District is providing free to-go breakfast and lunch for children up to 18 years old. Children do not have to be a Lauderdale County student but must be present to claim their meal. No identification is required. Meals are distributed 11 a.m - 1 p.m. Monday - Friday at Clarkdale Attendance Center; Southeast High Northeast Elementary and West Lauderdale Middle. Children should remain in the vehicle and no admittance into the school is allowed. All meals must be consumed off-site.
• The Meridian Public School District and The Boys and Girls Club offer grab and go lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club at 1717 45th Ave. and the Boys and Girls Club at Velma Young Park, 1530 24th St. All children 18 and under can receive a lunch at no cost. Children must be present to receive a meal.
• The Enterprise School District offers free to-go breakfast and lunch to all students under 19 from 11 a.m. to noon at the high school cafeteria. Buses will also deliver meals to students and the time of delivery will vary depending on location and distance from the high school. Parents and children are asked to wait at the nearest bus stop for meals.
• The Newton Municipal School District provides free to-go lunches for children ages 18 and under, including infants and toddlers from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at all school cafeterias. Adults may purchase a meal for $4. No eating is allowed on campus.
• The Union Public School District offers to-go meals, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Union High School. The meals are free for anyone 18 years old and younger, including infants and toddlers. Children must be present to receive a meal. Adult meals are $3.50 (cash only). The district is delivering meals at the following times and locations: 10:30 a.m. at North Street Apartments and County Line Baptist Church; 11 a.m. at Evans Tabernacle; 11:15 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church and 11:30 a.m. at Neshoba Baptist Church.
• Neshoba County Schools offers to-go meals, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Neshoba Elementary School. The meals are free for anyone 18 years old and younger, including infants and toddlers. Children do not have to be NCSD students.
• The Philadelphia Public School District offers free to-go meals for any child 18 years and younger at the Philadelphia High School cafeteria. Children must be present to receive a meal. Adults may purchase a meal for $3.75, cash only. Breakfast is available from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. and lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
• Choctaw Tribal Schools students can pick up drive-thru lunches from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at their respective schools.
• The Quitman School District serves free lunch for all children 18 and under. A child must be present to receive a lunch and no more than 10 people can be in a receiving line at one time. Meals are offered at the following locations:
Bus #1: Quail Run Apartments 10:30 - 11:05 a.m.; McKenzie Apartments 11:15 a.m. - 11:50; Piggly Wiggly 11:55 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Bus #2: Desoto Fire Department 10:30 - 11:05 a.m.; Shubuta Fire Department 11:15 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.; Shubuta Apartments 11:55 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Bus #3: East Quitman Fire Department 10:30 - 11:05 a.m.; Carmichael Fire Department 11:15 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.; Theadville Fire Department 11:55 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
B Harmony Baptist Church 10:30 - 11:05 a.m.; Pachuta Library 11:15 - 11:50 a.m.; Beaverdam Fire Department 11:55 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
• Wesley House: Families can stop at the Wesley House at 1520 Eighth Ave. from 1-4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Adults must present identification and will receive a food bag for children in their care. Wesley House will also distribute its regular family food bags on a drive-thru basis. from 9 a.m. - noon daily and from 1- 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Other assistance will be handled on a case-by-case basis via fax and email. For more information, contact the Christian Relief Office at 601-485-4736 for this help. Donations may be sent to the Wesley House, P.O. box 1207, Meridian, MS 3930.
• Cash Saver on Frontage Road in Meridian is offering free breakfast and sack lunches to children. Breakfast can be picked up from 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., and lunch is served from 1-2 p.m. The child must be present to receive a meal, and there is a one meal per child limit.
• Salvation Army, located at 120 6. Ave. South, serves to-go dinners from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Pastry boxes are distributed from 9-9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays and drive-thru for non-perishable food items is 9-11 a.m. on Mondays.
• L.O.V.E.’s Kitchen at 801 18th Ave. South serves lunch 11 a.m. - noon Monday - Saturday.
• Feed by Faith at 3401 Fifth St. serves lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday & Friday. The dining area is closed to the public.
McDonald’s offers free coffee: Healthcare workers, police, firefighters and EMTs can receive a free cup of coffee at McDonald’s restaurants around East Mississippi until April 30.
