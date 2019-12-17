School-to-prison pipeline lawsuit nears resolution

The Mississippi Department of Human Services Division of Youth Services is coming close to resolving its part of the ongoing school-to-prison lawsuit.
In 2012, the Dept. of Justice filed a lawsuit against the city of Meridian, the state of Mississippi, Lauderdale Youth Court and judges for violations related to a "school prison to pipeline" from the Meridian Public School District to the Lauderdale Juvenile Detention Center.
Of the the 21 provisions from the DOJ, 19 have met substantial compliance, said James Maccarone, director of the division of youth services, during a community forum Tuesday night.
Based on the last audit, the agency has to improve its trainings related to delinquency proceedings, Maccarone said.
To meet those needs, the agency has hired a director to make sure the trainings are consistent statewide, Maccarone said.
One example of training is a risk assessment tool that helps to determine if a child is a low, medium or high risk, or if they are a violent offender. That tool can help determine what is best needed for a child.
“We feel very comfortable with this," Maccarone said. "We have come a long way in a short amount of time and as a result, we are now a better division of human services. We now are better serving the youth."
Maccarone described the levels of compliance, saying the lowest is non-compliance, while the highest is substantial compliance. According to a report made available at the meeting, the agency has reached substantial compliance in the areas of probation and how it assesses youth at risk of violence. It has also developed a training plan, according to the report.
Tuesday's meeting is one of several held in the last two years.
As part of the agreement, meetings must be held every six months.
Neither local officials nor members of the community attended Tuesday’s meeting.
