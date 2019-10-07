The Mississippi Humanities Council will host its second in a two-part series on Ideas on Tap in public education on Thursday, Oct. 17 in Lauderdale County. The event, "A Conversation with Lauderdale County's Superintendents," is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience.
Lauderdale County School School District Superintendent John Mark-Cain and Meridian Public School District Superintendent Amy Carter will discuss challenges facing their districts, ways the districts can work together and how to get the community engaged. Lloyd Gray, executive director of the Phil Hardin Foundation, will moderate the conversation.
“We are excited to engage the community in this important conversation about public education. Having both superintendents on the same stage is a unique opportunity for Lauderdale County residents to learn firsthand about the opportunities and challenges facing public education in the area,” Stuart Rockoff, executive director of MHC, said in a statement.
The program is part of a year-long series on public education in communities around the state and is funded from a $250,000 grant from the Phil Hardin Foundation. Other programs have taken place in Jackson, Clarksdale, Hernando, Tupelo and Biloxi.
“We couldn’t be more excited for this conversation to take place in Meridian,” Caroline Gillespie MHC program officer, said in a statement. “The goal of Ideas on Tap is to create opportunities for Mississippians to come together and have civil discussions about the important issues we face."
The event is free and open to the public. Those who need more information can call the Mississippi Humanities Council at 601-432-6752.
