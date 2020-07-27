The Mississippi State Department of Health plans to host a one-stop curbside opportunity in Jackson for required school entry/registration forms to help parents who are preparing for the new school year.
This two-week event will allow parents to get a copy of their child’s Form 121 (shot record) if the child is up-to-date on vaccination requirements andtheir birth certificate at the same time and same place, according to a news release.
Parents are asked to stay in their vehicle and call the designated number on the reserved parking sign from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 27 through Friday, Aug. 7 at the MSDH Office of Vital Records, 222 Marketridge Drive, Ridgeland (off Highland Colony Parkway). Parking may be limited.
The child’s Form 121 will be available for free if the child is up-to-date on vaccination requirements, according to the health department. Birth certificates will be available the same day for $17; each additional certified copy is $6.
Mississippi state law requires children to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter public or private school, Head Start or daycare. There are also required vaccinations for first-time school entry in Mississippi as well as a requirement for seventh grade entry, according to the news release.
Immunizations are available at county health departments by appointment.
