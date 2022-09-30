School leaders pleased with state grades

Local school leaders were pleased with state accountability grades for the 2021-22 school year, which were approved by the state board of education on Thursday.
The grades reflect how student achievement has improved after declining during the early part of the pandemic. About 81% of schools and 87% of districts were rated successful (C) or higher for the 2021-22 school year, according to the Miss. Dept. of Edcuation.
Mississippi’s school grading system considers how students perform on Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) tests for English Language Arts and Mathematics in grades 3-8. For high schools, it shows whether students are showing improvement on those tests from year to year, and whether students are graduating within four years.
The system also factors in performance on the ACT and advanced high school courses and how well schools are helping English learners and the lowest-achieving students make progress toward proficiency.
Meridian Public School District
The Meridian Public School District earned a “C” or successful rating for the 2021-22 school year.
“We are so excited because this is the first time in a decade that the Meridian Public School District is a successful school district,” MPSD Superintendent Amy Carter said in a news release.
Carter said that every MPSD school saw growth in ELA and Math proficiency when compared to the 2020-21 school year.
“I’m appreciative of how the teachers have worked to ensure every student receives the instruction they needed to be successful after such a difficult experience during the pandemic,” said Charlotte Young, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning.
For the 2021-22 school year, Meridian High School focused heavily on the ACT, ACT WorkKeys, and dual enrollment which help prepare students for life after high school and entering the workforce.
“Our department will continue to strengthen interventions that support individual student needs,” said Janet Fortner, MPSD Director of Curriculum and Instruction.
LCSD EARNS AN “A” Rating
The Lauderdale County School District earned an “A” rating for the 2021-22 school year.
“This is the first time that we’ve earned such an honor,” Superintendent John-Mark Cain said in a news release.
“This honor extends to everyone and I want to thank our teachers, students, parents, community members, and everyone who has played a pivotal role in helping us to achieve this goal.”
