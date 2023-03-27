Schools and colleges in the surrounding area announced closings or changes to their school today due to the severe weather that swept through the region on Sunday night.
Lauderdale County announced all county schools will remain closed today due to widespread power outages and downed trees on the sides of roads in the county, according to LCSD Communications Director Andrea Williams.
Meridian Public School District Public Relations Director Matt Davis said all MPSD schools also will be closed today due to last night’s weather.
Russell Christian Academy will delay its opening until 10 a.m., including the RCA Pre-K and Potter’s Wheel Daycare classes.
Due to widespread power outages and damage associated with the storm, the Meridian Community College Campus will be closed, said Kay Thomas, director of public information.
The MSU-Meridian Campus will operate on a delayed start today due to conditions caused by severe storms moving through the area. Campus offices will open at 10 a.m., according to Lisa Sollie, project coordinator for MSU-Meridian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.