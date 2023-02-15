Schools and colleges in the East Mississippi area announced changes to their schedules ahead of severe weather predicted for Thursday.
Forecasters have warned the East Mississippi area could see severe thunderstorms bringing the potential for damaging winds, hail and possibly tornadoes beginning around noon Thursday and continuing into Thursday night.
Meridian Public School District Public Relations Director said MPSD would have early dismissals to give students an opportunity to get home before the weather strikes. Elementary schools, he said, will dismiss at 12:30 p.m., and secondary schools will follow at 1 p.m.
All after school activities will be canceled.
Lauderdale County School District also announced a shortened school day, with classes on each of its four campuses ending at noon Thursday. After school activities and field trips were also cancelled.
In a statement posted to social media, Superintendent John-Mark Cain said the district would work with Lauderdale County Emergency Management to monitor the weather throughout the evening Wednesday and into Thursday.
"As always, teacher and student safety is our top priority," he said.
East Central Community College announced it would also take precautions and close at noon on Thursday. Mabry Cafeteria would maintain normal lunch hours with dinner hours announced through social media and the college’s website.
This is a developing story. More information will be released when it is available.
