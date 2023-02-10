Meridian Public School District’s Board of Trustees on Thursday approved designating Crews and Associates as the underwriter or placement agent for the sale of nearly $34 million in school bonds approved by voters last August.
The move, which the school board approved during a special-called Zoom meeting, is the next step in issuing the bonds, totaling $33,690,000, to fund upgrades, renovations and construction projects throughout the district.
Board President Sally Gray and members Gwendolyn Hardaway, Kimberly Houston and Ron Turner Sr. were on the Zoom meeting. Board member Beverly Pennington was absent.
After receiving eight proposals, school district leaders recommended Crews and Associates based on its qualifications, past history with the district and experience working with school districts in Mississippi, as well as its estimated bond yields. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Crews and Associates operates an office in Madison.
City voters approved the $34 million bond issue in a special election last August. An initial $310,000 of the bonds were issued on Sept. 1.
Among the improvement projects planned for city schools are major additions and renovations at both middle schools; a new baseball and softball stadium complex at Meridian High along with major renovations to the band hall and fine arts building and upgrades at Ross Collins; a scoreboard at Ray Stadium; upgrades to learning spaces, labs, playgrounds and auditoriums at elementary schools; as well as other renovations at all schools to improve safety and security and to make facilities more accessible for people with disabilities.
Meridian residents are not expected to see a tax increase due to the bond issue.
Small projects should be completed this year with the larger construction and renovations projects expected to be finished by December 2024.
Also during the Zoom meeting, the school board approved hiring local contractor Burton Construction to replace the heating, air conditioning and ventilation systems at Ross Collins Career and Technical Center.
The nearly $3.9 million project is being paid for by pandemic relief money through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
Clay Sims, the district’s director of operations, said the center’s heating system is between 25 and 30 years old while some units in the cooling system are also decades old.
The new HVAC systems will meet CDC’s guidelines for improving indoor air quality that have been recommended in recent years to help tamp down on the spread of Covid-19.
Sims said the district hopes to have the new HVAC systems in place at Ross Collins by the beginning of the new school year.
In other business, board members approved:
• an agreement with The Growing Tree to provide Applied Behavior Analysis therapy to autistic students within the district;
• an agreement with Kids First Education to provide data analysis for special education for one day of services
• the revised job descriptions for the federal programs specialist and federal programs bookkeeper/payroll positions; and
• the hiring for all full-time and temporary employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.