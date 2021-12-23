Scenes of The Season
- photos by Thomas Howard and Bill Graham/ The Meridian Star
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Anthony L. Davis, 58, of Quitman, who passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at H.C. Watkins Memorial Hospital, Quitman.
Graveside services for Mr. Ernest Byrd will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Mt. Jordan Cemetery, Pachuta. Viewing: Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, from 3-5 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.
MADISON [ndash] Clara Foy Derrington, 95, passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at St. Catherine's Village Retirement Community in Madison, Miss. She was born on Feb. 13, 1926, in Decatur, Miss. to Ida Mae Blount Foy and Malcolm Foy. She graduated from Central High School in Jackson in 1943.…
OKLAHOMA CITY [ndash] Cassie Kauerz, 73, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Cassie was born Oct. 26, 1948, in Meridian, Miss., where she lived until her recent move to Oklahoma City. After graduating from the University of Mississippi, Cassie returned to Meridian and began teaching school. A…
