Scarecrow competition at Bonita Lakes for dyslexia awareness

The Illuminations Center for Dyslexia is set to host its 2nd annual scarecrow competition themed ‘Dyslexia isn't so scary.’
October is dyslexia awareness month and in honor of those who have struggled or who have overcome the challenges of reading, Illuminations will hold its annual fall festival at Bonita Larks Park on October 11 at 5 p.m.
“We’re raising money through our scarecrow competition for our scholarship and sliding scale fund,” said Amber Hayes, the director's assistant.
“We offer therapy for children with dyslexia and with literacy issues as well. “There are many children within our community that may not be able to afford therapy, so we use our scholarship program to help with dyslexia testing,” she added.
Local businesses will create or sponsor a scarecrow to represent what they do and attendees will vote on the best scarecrow, where the winners are recognized and awarded prizes.
All funds raised will support low-income families needing dyslexia therapy services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.