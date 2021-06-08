Saturday's 'Concert for Elly' benefits adoptive family

“Adopting a child won’t change the world, but for that child, the world will change.”
Little Elly Ruth Culpepper may not know that yet as she waits in her orphanage in India.
Still, Dusty, Tori, Mary Ashley, Calvin, and Cade Culpepper are ready to change her world when they welcome her to her new home in the Clarkdale community.
To prepare for the journey to get her, the Culpeppers must raise the money to travel. In addition to other fundraisers, The Concert for Elly, featuring Thunderstorm Artis, Sonlite Band, and Rachel Clearman, will be held Saturday, June 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Meridian Community College’s McCain Theater.
Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite or The Liberty Shop in Meridian. General admission is $20/$25 the day of the show, and VIP tickets are $40.
“Not only will this be a fundraiser for Elly Ruth, but hopefully, we will raise enough money beyond our expenses to start a local foundation for those who want to adopt and need resources to do so,” said Dusty Culpepper.
It’s been over a year since the Culpeppers were matched with their daughter; however, with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family remains in pretty much the same situation today as they were a year ago.
“We have had to update our home study because of the length of time that had passed, and now we wait for a judge to approve our adoption. We will get an emergency visa and birth certificate to travel to get her the minute we receive the confirmation,” says Culpepper.
Tori Culpepper explains that Jamnagar, India has not only been impacted by a second wave of COVID-19, they were also hit by a cyclone a few weeks ago. “With the impact of these two events, India is at a standstill,” she added.
The fundraiser at MCC promises great entertainment while raising money for cause.
Thunderstorm Artis was a finalist on the 2020 spring season of The Voice, and Sonlite Band features Culpepper’s cousins and childhood friends. Popular in the 1980s, Sonlite Band re-recorded an album of original music about three years ago. Opening the concert will be Meridian native Rachel Clearman, an up-and-coming worship leader.
To top it off, The Culpeppers are excited to announce a special guest appearance by Todd Tilghman, the winner of The Voice’s Season 18,.
“We know [Tilghman’s] schedule is hectic, but we are so honored that he will take time out of his busy schedule to join us. If you followed The Voice, you know he has a great adoption story as well. We are so grateful to everyone who has donated their time and their talents,” Culpepper said.
The Liberty Quartet will also be performing a reunion concert on Sunday, June 13, at 6 p.m. There will be a love offering collected at this event to benefit Elly Ruth’s adoption, also at the MCC McCain Theatre. No ticket will be required for this concert.
