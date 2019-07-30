Saturday is final day for in-person absentee voting

Saturday is the deadline to cast absentee ballots in-person for the 2019 Primary Election.
Mississippi voters are casting ballots for statewide state district, legislative, county and county district offices.
All 82 circuit clerks offices will be open during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday and from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday for those who cannot visit on week days, according to a news release from Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson.
The deadline to vote by mail is Monday, Aug. 5 and circuit clerks must be in receipt of the absentee ballot by 5 p.m. that day.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Primary Election Day, Aug. 6. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot, according to the Mississippi Secretary of State's Office.
Primary elections are conducted by political parties in Mississippi. The Secretary of State’s Office will have observers in precincts across the state, according to a news release. Problems at the polls observed by state observers or reported to the Elections Division will be referred to the authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office or appropriate District Attorney’s Office, according to the news release.
Polling places can be found on voter registration card or by using a polling place locator on the Secretary of State's website, /www.sos.ms.gov/PollingPlace/Pages/default.aspx. A sample ballot specific to the voter’s polling place is located on the Polling Place Locator website, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Circuit Clerk’s Office within five business days after the election, according to the news release For more information, visit www.msvoterID.ms.gov.
It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.
The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.
Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.
For more information about State election laws or Election Day information, visit Y’all Vote, www.yallvote.sos.ms.gov, or call the Elections Division Hotline at (601) 576-2550 or 1-800-829-6786.
