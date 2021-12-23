SANTA VISITS MERIDIAN

 

photos by Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

 

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus were spotted at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library on Tuesday, where they met sisters Gracie and Maeley Hicks of Quitman. The children were among several youngsters taking part in the library’s petting zoo on Tuesday. 
Emmie Ruth Diener hugs a donkey. 
Imelda Galvez feeds a calf.

