Sanders joins The Meridian Star news staff

Glenda Sanders, a former journalist and marketing specialist, has joined The Meridian Star newsroom as the new editor of Meridian Life magazine and a reporter covering local schools and colleges.
Sanders, who has worked at several newspapers around the state, earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Mississippi.
“I am excited for this opportunity not only to return to a newsroom but also to return to The Meridian Star which is where my career first started,” Sanders said. “Just a few months after graduating from college, I joined the Star’s news staff to serve as education reporter from August 1989 until July 1993.”
She then went on to work at various newspapers around Mississippi, including stints at the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal in Tupelo and Today in Mississippi, a publication of the Electric Power Associations of Mississippi.
In 2001, Sanders returned to the community after marrying her husband, Mark Sanders, a local pharmacist and Meridian native. They have two daughters, Isabella, a sophomore at Meridian Community College, and Abigail, a senior at West Lauderdale High School.
Sanders previously served as Director of Marketing for the former Riley Hospital.
She has worked as a freelance writer for the past two decades while raising her children and volunteering her time to various organizations.
“I am looking forward to my new role as editor of Meridian Life magazine,” Sanders said. “After having contributed to the magazine over the last few years as a freelance writer, I am enthusiastic about the future of Meridian Life. We have so many interesting people, businesses and organizations here in Meridian, and I can’t wait to bring their stories to our readers.”
You can reach Sanders at gsanders@themeridianstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.