Marion aldermen and city officials on Tuesday named officer Sammie Pierce as the 2022 Marion Police Department Officer of the Year.
Police Chief Randall Davis said Pierce, who also serves as a firefighter and EMT, was a dedicated public servant who was unafraid to speak up for his town.
“I tell you, ever since Officer Pierce joined the department, he has made it a lot better,” he said.
Davis said Pierce had pushed him to be a better leader for the department and was unafraid of speaking up when needed. Leaders need good people behind them, Davis said, and Pierce was one of the drivers behind Marion Police Department’s success.
“I’ve always believed as a chief or whatever leadership position you’re in, you don’t have to be the best. You don’t have to know it all,” he said. “You have to surround yourself with good people.”
Mayor Larry Gill said Pierce has always been willing to lend a hand and put in work where he sees a need. Even beyond the police department, he said Pierce has gone above and beyond to help out the town clerk, office staff and board of aldermen to help serve Marion’s residents.
“I’ve always preached in our meetings and things like that about being proactive, and he is very much so,” Gill said. “If he sees something out of the ordinary, he is going to check it out.”
Pierce said he was surprised and honored to be named the 2022 Officer of the Year. Marion police officers are committed to protecting the citizens of Marion, he said, and it was an honor to be a part of that.
“I’m humbled to receive and award because I’m not one of those that look for an award or feedback,” he said. “I do it because I love doing it, and the more we can help our organization with efficiency and whatever else that we can do, that’s what I try to strive to do, to make it a better place for you the citizens and for the officers here at Marion.”
