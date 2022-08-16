Salvation Army welcomes new commanding officer

The Salvation Army is welcoming a new commanding officer to lead its Meridian Corps.
Lt. Roy Fisher, a Gulfport native, began his new commission on June 5 when he replaced Capt. Tamara Robb.
Fisher, while new in town, is no stranger to The Salvation Army or its mission of service. The oldest of four children, Fisher graduated from Gulfport High School in 1984. After graduation he attended Troy State University Montgomery, Auburn University Montgomery and Liberty University.
Fisher has spent the majority of his life in The Salvation Army serving in Social Services, as a supervisor for the Thrift Store, a truck driver, volunteer coordinator and more. He has worked in multiple roles at The Salvation Army in Gulfport, New Orleans and Dothan, Alabama.
Fisher is also a certified wedding planner, grief coach and author of “Living Life for Today: How to Move Grief from Darkness to Light,” which was written to help people move through the grief process.
Throughout his time in Meridian, Fisher hopes to further his mission to spread the gospel and treat all people with respect and love both in the community and through his preaching.
Fisher can be contacted at roy.fisher@uss.salvationarmy.org.
