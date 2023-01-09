A local charity says thank you to the community it serves.
The Salvation Army's leadership said the agency appreciates the many donors, supporters, volunteers and community partners for supporting its Red Kettle Campaign this holiday season.
“Whether you rang a bell, made a financial contribution or encouraged others to participate, we are so grateful for your friendship and support,” said Lt. Roy Fisher, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army raised over $42,000 this holiday season, which will help provide food and financial assistance to those in crisis in the community.
In 2022 alone, the organization provided essential services to over 15,000 people in need in Lauderdale, Newton, Neshoba, and Kemper counties.
Because of the support from the community, individuals and families did not go hungry, the agency said, and over 602 children and seniors experienced "the miracle of a Christmas morning."
In addition, the money raised at Christmas will help fund the many programs and services provided to these same families and many more throughout the year.
“Thank you for joining us in giving the life-changing gifts of love and hope to those in our community who need it most. We couldn’t do what we do without you,” Fisher added.
