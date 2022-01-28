After more than two years of planning, Lauderdale County, City of Meridian and state officials broke ground Friday on a $24.4 million safety improvement project for Interstate 20.
Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons said the project was an effort to improve the safety of the interstate system through Meridian and enhance travel throughout the entire state of Mississippi.
“This project is about safety and enhancing this interstate system, one that connects Mississippi on the eastern side and the southern part of the state of Mississippi with the two interstates connecting here in Meridian and Lauderdale County,” he said. “It was so important because of all the 3,000 plus vehicles that come through here on a daily basis.”
Simmons said the project was first proposed in January 2020. Since then, Meridian and Lauderdale County officials, state legislators and the transportation commission have worked to plan, fund and bring to fruition the needed upgrades.
“The legislators who are standing with us this afternoon are individuals who have worked so tirelessly in getting dollars into the problem of transportation and supporting us in all of the endeavors that we have attempted to do,” he said.
Mississippi Department of Transportation District Engineer Neil Patterson said the safety project would make multiple improvements along I-20 in Meridian including three bridge projects and full lighting replacements along the length of the interstate.
Bridges at 65th avenue by the airport and at Highway 19 will be widened to improve safety for travelers on the interstate, Patterson said. Bridges at Knight Parker Road will be removed and replaced with fill, he said.
“And this is a safety project,” he said. “It is to enhance the safe movement of traffic through Meridian.”
The part of the project that many are excited about, Patterson said, is lighting. New LED lighting will be installed along I-20 from 65th Ave. to the the industrial park, he said.
“We’re very excited about that,” he said.
Jason Henry, president of Key Construction Company, which was awarded the project, said crews would be working around the clock to finish the project with as little disruption to the community as possible.
However, Henry said, with large projects like this, there will be disruption. He asked residents to stay alert when traveling and use caution to keep both themselves and construction crews safe through the process.
“I just ask for your respect and your assistance as we build the job,” he said. “I promise we’ll be pursuing getting it complete and getting out of your way as soon as possible.”
If all goes according to plan, Henry said, the project is scheduled to be completed in about 18 months.
