Your home’s heating system is going to work double time over the next few days, as temperatures are expected to plummet to below freezing.
Heating is the second leading cause of home fires; therefore, safety must be a top priority. Meridian Fire Chief Jason Collier provided the following recommendations to help prevent hazardous home conditions.
One of the biggest mistakes is putting something too close to a heating source.
"Keep anything that can burn - bedding, throws or clothes - 3 feet away from space heaters, fireplaces, wood stoves, and radiators," Collier said. "Make sure that people and pets stay 3 feet away."
The fire chief advises using portable heaters 10 years old or newer.
"These heaters should have an automatic shut-off switch so that if they are tipped over, they will turn off on their own," Collier said.
Plug portable electric heaters directly into wall outlet; do not use extension cords or power strips. Turn space heaters off when leaving the room.
Verify that fixed heating equipment is inspected every season and professionally cleaned when necessary.
Refuel kerosene heaters outdoors. When using any type of heating that burns natural gas, propane, kerosene, wood or anything else, make sure there are an adequate number of working carbon monoxide detectors in the home.
Collier noted older adults are at increased risk from home fires.
"Older adults have a higher home fire death rate, and heating is the second leading cause of fire deaths for people ages 65 and over," he said.
If you care for an older adult, plan for this increased risk.
"Talk with them to make sure they understand their risk of burns and fire," Collier said.
Plan for emergencies with older adults. Make a home fire escape plan around their abilities.
"Older adults may move more slowly or have trouble hearing a smoke alarm due to hearing loss," he said
Keep the telephone, hearing aids, and eyeglasses next to the bed. If someone in your care uses a cane or wheelchair, decide who will help him or her get out in an emergency.
Last, but not least, Collier emphasized that every home should have working smoke detectors
