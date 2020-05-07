Russell senior headed to U.S. Air Force Academy

TOOMSUBA — Trey McDaniel's childhood wish of being an Air Force fighter pilot is becoming a reality.
The Russell Christian Academy senior was accepted into the U.S. Air Force Academy and will be start school in the fall.
McDaniel is the first person in his family to enter the military.
“It's kind of like an honor,” he said. “I’m hoping that after me, I'm not the only one, and I can start a tradition of more people in my family serving."
McDaniel became interested in the military during a fifth grade field trip to a local base.
“I was looking at the planes and thought it would be awesome to fly some of those,” he said. “Ever since then, I had the dream. So I went with it.”
He become more interested in flying after attending a summer camp in Alabama called Aviation Challenge, where he learned about what fighter pilots do.
“It was amazing and I loved it,” he said.
Because getting into the Air Force Academy is difficult, McDaniel started the application last October.
During the process, he had to go through several interviews, write an essay, complete a physical fitness test and keep his grades up. One asset was his ACT score of 31.
McDaniel kept a busy schedule, but was able to balance playing football with doing well in class.
“There were many days after school I didn’t feel like doing workouts," he said. "But I just told myself if I was even going to have a chance to get in, I had to do it."
Applicants are required to submit nomination letters from their representatives. McDaniel got three nominations, one each from U.S. Rep. Michael Guest and Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith.
On March 5, after waiting for months, McDaniel finally got the news while he was at school.
“I got a call from Congressman Michael Guest and he told me that I been appointed," he said. "I was so blown away.”
“It's one of the greatest graduation presents I could have gotten.”
McDaniel hopes to earn a civil engineering degree that will allow him to graduate as an officer.
After graduation, he wants to go to school to become a fighter pilot.
Leaving his home in Mississippi for the first time, McDaniel is ready for his career to take off.
“I am excited and nervous at the same time," he said. "But I'm ready to fulfill my dream and serve my country. I'm ready to go.”
