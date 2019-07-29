The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is investigating an early Morning morning burglary at a grocery store in Russell.
Deputies arrived at the store around 5 a.m. after the owner of Williams County Express Grocery someone had broken in, Sheriff Billy Sollie said.
The burglary occurred around 1:20 a.m after the suspect deactivated the security camera and the alarm did not sound, Sollie said. The suspect took large cartons of cigarettes and may have taken other items, Sollie said. That will be determined after a store inventory. Based on video, authorities do have evidence of a person involved in the break in but no one has been arrested or charged, Sollie said.
Anyone with information should call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-8477 or the Lauderdale Sheriff's Office.
